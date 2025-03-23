Crusaders heap more misery on Blues

Mark Tele’a of the Blues fumbles a high ball in their big loss to the Crusaders on Saturday night. Photo Getty Images

The Blues are officially in crisis mode after slumping to yet another defeat, this time a 42-19 result to one of their oldest rivals.

The Crusaders were clinical in their performance, sending yet another warning to the rest of the competition that they are well and truly over their slump of last year.

Despite the Blues scoring an impressive try after only three minute to a rampaging Dalton Papali'i, the Crusaders simply held onto the ball for the rest of the half to establish a 20-7 lead. Tries to Kyle Preston, Chay Fihaki and Tamaiti Williams were built off patient ruck play against a very passive Blues defensive effort.

Time and again the Blues tried to start something promising but simply had the ball taken away from them by an effective Crusaders loose forward outfit. Any real hope they had of mounting a comeback lasted only one minute into the second half, when Fihaki slid over in the corner for his second.

Tom Christie then went over from a very straightforward lineout drive, which was good reward for a fine performance in Ethan Blackadder's place, and the Crusaders could afford to shift down a gear.

It meant the Blues were able to score twice, through Marcel Renata and Finlay Christie off the bench, but the damage had been done.

Just to make sure of it for the Crusaders, Macca Springer collected a James O'Connor cross kick to score late, then Will Jordan crossed as the final whistle sounded.

The only real consolation for the Blues is that they didn't let Sevu Reece break the Super Rugby all time try scoring record against them, with the All Black winger unable to add to his 65 career tries. It actually could've been worse had Taha Kemara not continued his shocking goal kicking form, he missed four conversions before being relieved by O'Connor in the second half.

The Blues will now be very grateful for their upcoming bye week, while the Crusaders host Moana Pasifika back in Christchurch next Saturday afternoon.