Dane Coles ruled out of second Fiji test

Dane Coles. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks will not be able to rely upon Dane Coles' try-scoring efforts off the bench in the second test against Fiji, as the hooker has been ruled out of tomorrow night's clash with a calf injury.

Coles' calf tightened following training yesterday, meaning he will miss the test in Hamilton. Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho will make his test debut at his home ground.

Taukei'aho started the international season as the fourth-choice hooker, not being named in the original squad for the three tests against Tonga and Fiji, but was called in as injury cover after Asafo Aumua was ruled out due to concussion symptoms suffered in the victory over Tonga.

Born in Tonga, Taukei'aho impressed New Zealand scouts as captain of the Tonga U15s side's tour of New Zealand and was offered an international scholarship to Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate. He has since represented New Zealand at schoolboy level.

The promising hooker, who has played 49 games for the Chiefs since 2007, stands at 1.83m and 115kg and is a strong ball carrier and scrummager.

Taukei'aho declined the chance to represent Tonga at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and is now in line to make his debut for New Zealand off the bench, with Codie Taylor starting at hooker.

Coles, meanwhile, will try to recuperate before the Bledisloe Cup opener on August 7, but will not be able to add to his try-scoring feats of last week, where he became the first All Blacks forward to score four tries in a game, with a remarkable 30-minute showing off the bench.