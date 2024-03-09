Defiant Hurricanes Poua again call out government with haka

Hurricanes Poua perform their haka during the round two Super Rugby Aupiki match against Matatu in Wellington.. Photo: Getty Images

The Hurricanes Poua have defied orders not to take a political stance with their haka, and again called out the government.

The side caused a massive controversy this week, after their pre match haka against Manawa, making reference to a "redneck government."

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee earlier told RNZ the franchise would apologise for the haka, and that it would not happen again.

However, prior to kick off in this afternoon's clash with Matatu in Wellington, Poua performed another alternative haka with references to the government and to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Poua haka leader Leilani Perese doubled down on last week's performance, hitting back at opponents and saying the government should "whakangarongaro" or disappear.

Meanwhile, Chiefs Manawa are two from two to start their Super Rugby Aupiki campaign after holding off the Blues women 17-10 this afternoon.

The big names struck early for the visitors, Black Ferns stars Grace Steinmetz and Ruby Tui scoring to give Manawa a 12-0 lead at Bell Park.

The Blues pulled them back early in the second with two tries of their own through Tafito Lafaele and Mel Puckett to reduce the margin to two.

However, just five minutes in Grace Kukutai pounced on a Blues mistake, to stretch it back to 17-10, with the Blues unable to convert their late chances.

The Hurricanes Poua and Matatu have just kicked off in Wellington.

Scorers

Manawa 17 (Tui, Steinmetz, Kukutai tries, Holmes 1 con)

Blues 10 (Lafaele, Puckett tries)