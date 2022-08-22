Development team deals to Country

Otago Country showed some signs of improvement but Otago Development won the representative fixture 33-17 in Clinton on Saturday.

While Country struggled with early discipline issues, the Development team was more structured and scored two early tries to settle the nerves.

The home team found its feet, looked dangerous at times with ball in hand — especially out wide — and was rewarded with a try to lock Dean Sinnamon.

But the Development team defended well, attacked the breakdown with vigour and made the most of its chances to lead 26-10 at halftime.

Otago Country started the second half with confidence as its forwards made inroads and the backs enjoyed front-foot ball.

The Development defence was top drawer, and it put a stop to plenty of meaningful Country attacks.

On the flip side, when Development players attacked, they met a brick wall of Country defence, making the early stages of the second half a tense battle.

Country was awarded a penalty try midway through the half when the Development forwards collapsed a maul close to the line.

With the score narrowed, both sides used the bench, and the game flew into life again.

Both teams enjoyed the collision, and neither was scared to chance its arm and give the ball some air.

With 10 minutes left, Otago Development scored through replacement hooker Jake McEwan to put the game to bed.

It was a much-improved performance from the Otago Country side.

Sinnamon had another strong outing and was helped by the loose forward trio of Max Pennell, Liam Turnbull and Ben Scorgie, who continue to improve every game.

Fullback Doug Smith was in top form. He defused numerous kicks and was elusive with ball in hand as well as strong on defence.

First five Thomas Johnson controlled the game well on attack, and replacement halfback Jared Edwards upped the intensity of the match on arrival.

Otago Development was served well up front by hooker Brady Robertson, who had a strong game in the tight.

Co-captain Leroy Ferguson also showed his ability over the loose ball and was a menace at ruck time, combining nicely with the experienced Hame Toma.

The halves combination of Kieran McClea and Obeys Samate drove the Development team around the field well, while McEwan added punch off the bench.

Otago Country heads to Invercargill this weekend to take on Southland Development, while Otago Development goes to Temuka to play Canterbury B.

The scores

Otago Development 33

Brady Robertson, Tevita Pole, Hame Toma, Dylan Hook, Jake McEwan tries; Obeys Samate 4 con

Otago Country 17

Dean Sinnamon try, penalty try; Thomas Johnson con, pen

Halftime: Otago Development 26-10.

Francis Parker