Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Disruptive antics of few lamented

    By Steve Hepburn
    A streaker runs onto the field during the round 4 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Apparently it is amusing.

    But stadium bosses are far from smiling by the antics of those who feel the need to unveil everything.

    Three fans ran on to the field at Forsyth Barr Stadium on June 13 when the Highlanders hosted the Chiefs in the first game of Super Rugby Aotearoa competition. One had clothes but the other two went natural.

    Then on Saturday night, another fan ran on to the field without clothes and caught the crowd’s attention before being captured by security guards who covered him up.

    The game was stopped on Saturday night and it was not to the advantage of the Highlanders, who were in the Crusaders territory on a rare occasion.

    DVML chief executive Terry Davies labelled the behaviour as foolish.

    It was hard to stop determined people from getting on the ground.

    "It is extremely frustrating and disappointing when individuals choose to disrupt the match and put players and officials at risk with their foolish behaviour," Davies said.

    "We have processes in place to mitigate these occurrences. Unfortunately, individuals are determined to interrupt the enjoyment of a whole stadium of fans with their thoughtless actions.

    "We certainly do not condone such irresponsibility and offenders are trespassed and not welcome back under the roof."

    The individual on Saturday night was given a caution by police.

    The three offenders from June 13 are set to appear in court on July 23.

     

