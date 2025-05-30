Dominant Blues breach fortress as Maroons falter

Nathan Cleary of the Blues. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New South Wales are 80 minutes away from back-to-back State of Origin series wins after their forwards set the platform for a 18-6 win.

The Blues dominated Queensland on Wednesday night, with only missed conversions from all four tries stopping the scoreline from blowing out.

After winning last year’s decider in Brisbane, the victory marked the first time the Blues have breached the Suncorp Stadium fortress in successive games in 27 years.

The Blues have also now won three straight games for the first time in 19 years, after coming back from 1-0 down in last year’s series.

But of most importance is they can now win the series in Perth on June 18, with another chance in Sydney three weeks later.

"Any time you can come here and win you’ve got to be happy, so [I’m] extremely happy," Blues coach Laurie Daley said.

"But it’s only camp one. We’ll see what [Queensland] are like when they bounce into game two.

"Because one thing I know about Origin is there’s always a response. You get hit in the face, there’s a response next game."

For all their dominance, the Blues were still made to sweat for their win.

After leading 14-0 just before the break, they lost Brian To’o to the sin-bin on the stroke of halftime when he tackled Xavier Coates in mid-air as the Maroons winger attempted to plant a try.

There was no penalty try but it did leave the Blues exposed.

They looked up to the task when six men bundled Valentine Holmes into touch.

But from the next play Coates scored, Jeremiah Nanai’s pinpoint hit on Latrell Mitchell sending the ball loose and the Maroons pouncing.

At 14-6 it was still anyone’s game, both sides error-riddled under fatigue as the quality fell away.

Two-try hero Zac Lomax and Connor Watson combined to produce the moment, both somehow popping offloads in tackles allowing Dylan Edwards to score the clincher with eight minutes to play.

Halves Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary clicked in their partnership debut for the Blues while Stephen Crichton shrugged off his early-week injury.

Mitchell was also immense in his Origin return at centre.

That was made possible by a dominant Blues pack, with man-of-the-match Payne Haas topping 150m.

The Blues’ go-forward quietened the capacity crowd in the first half, the Maroons giving away three ruck penalties inside the first 10 minutes.

But New South Wales’ dominance did not show on the scoreboard until later in the half, with Haas breaking the line and offloading before Lomax scored.

To’o crossed four minutes later, Mitchell’s brilliant, mid-air offload setting that try up before a slick left-to-right movement allowed Lomax to score his second. — AAP