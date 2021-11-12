Dominant Otago into final

Otago players celebrate a try during their win over Manawatu in Palmerston North tonight. Photo: Getty Images

A dominant display has propelled Otago into the NPC Championship final.

It ran away with a 44-16 win over Manawatu in Palmerston North tonight, scoring 31 points in a rampant second half.

Otago will now play the winner of tomorrow's other semifinal, between Taranaki and Southland, in next week's final.

It was a dominant all-round performance from Otago.

Early on it played a tight game into a strong wind and made use of its dominant scrum.

It made nearly three-times the number of tackles Manawatu did in the first half, yet held a 13-3 lead at halftime, after Josh Hill crashed over just before the break.

When it re-emerged for the second half, it took control.

Sam Gilbert hit a gap off the ruck to score and make it 20-6, before a piece of Josh Ioane brilliance put Vilimoni Koroi over in the left corner.

From there the Otago backs began to run rampant, Freedom Vahaakolo crossing twice to ensure Manawatu's two late tries were resigned to consolation status.