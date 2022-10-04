Donnelly keen to stay on as Otago coach

Tom Donnelly acknowledges it has been a disappointing season but he is hoping to continue as Otago coach.

Donnelly is coming off contract with Otago after his third season at the helm.

The former All Blacks lock has a perfectly mixed record with 15 wins and 15 losses in the NPC, having led the team to a Championship semifinal in 2020, a Championship final last year, and a mildly disappointing playoff-less run in a rejigged format this season.

He will review the situation with Otago chief executive boss Richard Kinley but has already expressed a desire to keep coaching his old province.

"I’d love to stay involved," Donnelly said yesterday.

"I will sit down with RK and review this season and the last couple of years and see if we’re heading in the right direction and if I’m the right man to take the team forward.

"But yeah, I’d love to stay involved with Otago."

Donnelly is seen by the national union as one of the promising next generation of coaches and delivered some impressive results with the New Zealand under-20 team earlier this year.

He is also widely tipped to be joining the Highlanders coaching staff soon.

Nevertheless, a coach is only as good as his most recent campaign, and it might be argued Donnelly needs to face some searching questions when the season is reviewed.

Otago was loaded with Super Rugby talent and needed to finish only fourth out of seven teams in its pool to make the playoffs, and it failed in that task.

"We’re obviously bitterly disappointed to miss the playoffs," Donnelly said.

"I think we played good enough footy in patches to give ourselves a shot at being there.

"At the same time, we made critical errors that ended up costing us games."

Mitigating factors were certainly a tricky draw and an injury list that got frighteningly long halfway through the season.

The frustration for Otago fans was that a team that seemed pretty handy on paper never really put two complete performances together.

"It was a lot of things. We were patchy, and couldn’t get that consistency," Donnelly said.

"When we put it together and were really accurate and put solid passages of play together, we were a dangerous side.

"But too many times we were just inconsistent. And that was with everything — the set piece, accuracy, catch and pass, cleanout.

"It wasn’t just one thing. It was different things at different times throughout the season."

Like virtually every supporter, Donnelly reflected on the collapse in the final 90 seconds in the opening game against Counties-Manukau as a crucial moment in the season.

That loss and the performance against Wellington were arguably examples of Otago playing below its potential, but the superb win over previously unbeaten Waikato and much of the effort against top-of-the-table Canterbury on Saturday night were highlights.

Donnelly said there was no doubt a coach learned more about himself when a season did not quite go as planned.

"When things with your team aren’t going well, the first place you look is in the mirror.

"You ask yourself what you could be doing better, and at times during this season I’ve had to ask myself, how can I improve?

"There were some learnings and some growth there, for sure."

Donnelly was delighted to hand some Otago jerseys to players for the first time.

He also relished seeing the progress of young men like Fabian Holland and Cam Millar who had come through the academy system.

Otago needed to beat Canterbury with a bonus point in its final game on Saturday and came close, losing 27-21, but lamented more errors at key times.

"I think we definitely created plenty of opportunities for us to score tries," Donnelly said.

"Particularly towards the end there, we just made a couple of errors that let them off the hook.

"It was an interesting one. If we didn’t have to chase four tries, maybe we could have taken the points with some penalties, and who knows, we might have won the game through penalties."

