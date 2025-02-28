Dream pairing for Blues

Katelynn Vahaakolo was a standout for the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Blues

Last year: Champions.

Coach: Willie Walker.

The defending champions already look to be the ones to beat.

Former Black Fern Portia Woodman-Wickliffe adds massive firepower to the Blues backline.

Winger Katelyn Vahaakolo — who has long dreamed of playing alongside her hero in Woodman-Wickliffe — dominated the competition last year. She also made her Black Ferns Sevens debut in Cape Town.

Black Ferns hooker Atlanta Lolohea has made the move from Matatū, and World Cup winner Awhina Tangen-Wainohu strengthens the front row.

The Blues had a 36-36 draw with the Waratahs and thumped the Chiefs Manawa 66-12 in preseason.

Chiefs Manawa

Last year: Runners-up.

Coach: Dwayne Sweeney.

Black Ferns Sevens dynamo Kelly Brazier has returned to the 15-woman game this year and will suit up for Manawa.

Brazier, who played for Manawa in their inaugural season, has been frank in saying she is chasing another Super Rugby title and will add even more experience to the team.

The Chiefs have always had depth across the field, and arguably have been the most consistent side in the competition. But they have been beaten finalists the past two years and lost 66-12 to the Blues in their preseason clash last weekend.

Expect that to add fire to the belly for the likes of Black Ferns captain Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon), Tenika Wilson, Ruby Tui and Renee Holmes.

Luka Connor is always brutal off the back of a rolling maul and their forward pack is a well-oiled machine.

After a stint with the Paramatta Eels in the NRLW, former Matatu first five Rosie Kelly has been snapped up by Manawa.

Hurricanes Poua

Last year: Third.

Coach: Fusi Feaunati.

The Hurricanes Poua look the goods on paper and have a couple of nice preseason wins to show for it.

They thumped the Waratahs 41-24 and beat Matatu 36-28 last week.

But preseason is preseason and they need to turn that form into results on the big stage if they want a shot at their first Aupiki title.

Blockbusting Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga is the one to watch.

Black Ferns halfback Iritana Hohaia distributes the ball nicely, and loose forward Layla Sae has made huge ground in her game on the international stage in the past few years.

Kahurangi Sturmey, Elinor-Plum King and Isabella Waterman have all proven their worth through Aupiki and last year’s Farah Palmer Cup.

Matatū

Last year: Fourth.

Coach: Whitney Hansen.

Matatū have lured Black Ferns lock Chelsea Bremner home from the Manawa.

She will link up with younger sister Alana, who will again captain the team.

Black Fern Hannah King has also made the shift from the Poua and her new team will tap into her expertise after making her international debut last year. The talented first five was nominated for World Rugby breakthrough player of the year.

United States forward Jett Hayward is an intriguing newcomer. The one-test Eagle played for Tasman in the Farah Palmer Cup. Dominant Manawatū centre Hollyrae Mete has also earned her first Aupiki contract.

The Otago Spirit have four players seeking game time: Maia Joseph — who made great progress in her first appearances for the Black Ferns last season — Tegan Hollows, Eilis Doyle and new cap Charlotte Va’afuasaga.

Canterbury halfback Abigail Paton, who grew up in East Otago and played for the Spirit while at school, is also in the mix.