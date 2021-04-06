Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Dumped Highlanders available for selection again

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane takes a breather during a training session at Forsyth...
    Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH
    The half-dozen Highlanders dumped for last week's Crusaders clash are available for selection again this week.

    Josh Ioane, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sio Tomkinson, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Sione Misiloi and Daniel Lienert-Brown have all been declared available for selection after being stood down by coach Tony Brown last week for disciplinary reasons.

    The action by Brown came in the wake of reports of loud parties at Ioane's house in Lochend St, in Musselburgh.

    The team, minus those six, went on to turn in a mighty performance against the Crusaders, beating the red and blacks 33-12 at their Christchurch fortress on Friday.

    The return of the stood-down players to the selection frame, announced at a press conference today, gives Brown plenty of options for the match against the Chiefs at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter