Alhambra grab first win of the season

Alhambra Union gained its first win of the season when it beat Kaikorai at Bishopscourt this afternoon.

In a game which never reached great heights Alhambra-Union won 14-10, getting on top of a Kaikorai side which did not get out of first gear.

University remained unbeaten with a 38-28 win over Green Island while Taieri and Harbour fought out a 14-14 draw.

In the other game, Dunedin pulled away from Zingari-Richmond to win 34-11.