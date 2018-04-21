Alhambra grab first win of the season

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Alhambra Union gained its first win of the season when it beat Kaikorai at Bishopscourt this afternoon.
In a game which never reached great heights Alhambra-Union won 14-10, getting on top of a Kaikorai side which did not get out of first gear.
University remained unbeaten with a 38-28 win over Green Island while Taieri and Harbour fought out a 14-14 draw.
In the other game, Dunedin pulled away from Zingari-Richmond to win 34-11.