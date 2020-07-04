Defending champs win in belated prems opener

University showed it will not give up its club title without a fight in premier club rugby today as the season finally kicked off.

University beat Alhambra-Union 32-13 at Logan Park after the scores were locked up 10-10 at the break.

Alhambra-Union scored first in the second half and was right in the game but the students pulled away in the final quarter with loose forward Sean Withy picking up two tries.

In the other games, Kaikorai beat Green Island 31-5 at Bishopscourt, Dunedin beat Taieri 21-16 at Kettle Park and Southern beat Harbour 29-14 at Watson Park.