Six playoff spots decided after close, entertaining round

Harbour did enough against Alhambra Union to make the top 6. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The playoffs now await in what is turning into a close and highly entertaining season.

The Dunedin premier club competition finished its first and only full round on Saturday and the final spots on the table were decided.

Now come three weeks of playoffs and it looks to be a wide-open series of matches.

The final games on Saturday mirrored what has happened for most of the season — close games, which have gone right down to the wire. Of the 36 games played over the round, 13 of them have been decided by four points or fewer.

Southern needed to beat Kaikorai to be sure of its place in the top six but lost 21-18. It still made the top six though as Alhambra-Union could not beat Harbour at the North Ground, going down 23-20.

After all the games on Saturday, Taieri achieved the spot every team wanted, finishing first. Kaikorai was second, Dunedin, which beat Green Island 24-14, was in third while Harbour finished fourth.

University, the defending champion which had the bye on Saturday, ended up fifth and Southern was sixth.

Taieri beat Zingari-Richmond 55-14 on Saturday at Peter Johnstone Park.

In a unique year for club rugby, the format has switched to a three-week, six-team playoff series.

This Saturday, Taieri hosts Southern, Kaikorai is at home to University and Dunedin locks horns with Harbour at Kettle Park.

The three winners and highest-ranking loser make it to the semifinals.

Under this format, even if Taieri loses it will go through as the highest-ranked loser.

Teams simply have to win the next three games to be the champion.

The semifinals are scheduled for September 12 and the final on September 19.

The premier club season was cut short because of Covid-19 restrictions.

It was set to start its two full rounds on March 23 but never got out of the blocks and instead began on July 4.

The three bottom teams — Alhambra-Union, Green Island and Zingari-Richmond — will play over the next couple of weeks to decide the minor placings.

The final is scheduled to be played under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium along with finals in other grades.