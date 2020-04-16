Skip to main content
Japanese flavour to Southern this year
The Southern Magpies — perhaps the Southern Sunwolves.
Streamlined competition but it’s back
Streamlined competition but it’s back
The longest pre-season in history will come to an eagerly awaited conclusion tomorrow.
Interminable wait for season finally over
Interminable wait for season finally over
Finally it’s arrived!
Grassroots teams still seem in good heart
Grassroots teams still seem in good heart
Despite fears for grassroots rugby, it appears to remain in good heart.
Geese offside with rugby club
Geese offside with rugby club
There has been fowl play of a kind at a Dunedin rugby ground.
Codes vying for use of University Oval
Codes vying for use of University Oval
If the University of Otago Oval is available, then the Bookworms would very much like to play on it.
July 4 start for Dunedin club competition
July 4 start for Dunedin club competition
Dunedin club rugby is due to start on July 4, with a big finals day planned on September 19.
Rugby Chat: Irish imports wait for season to re-start
Rugby Chat: Irish imports wait for season to re-start
In the latest episode of Rugby Chat 2020, Otago Daily Times rugby correspondent Paul Dwyer talks with Ireland imports Jack Regan (Dunedin) and Alan Bennie (Harbour) who moved to Dunedin in the hope...
Clubs keen, but many questions over season
Clubs keen, but many questions over season
There is confidence club rugby will be played this year but when, where and by whom are all up in the air.
Rugby Chat: Paul Dwyer talks club rugby with Lee Piper
Rugby Chat: Paul Dwyer talks club rugby with Lee Piper
Rugby Chat for 2020 continues with Paul Dwyer talking to Lee Piper about Dunedin club rugby under Covid-19 restrictions.
Last season’s leaders in rebuilding phase
Last season’s leaders in rebuilding phase
Dunedin club rugby is now scheduled to start in April after being postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. The Otago Daily Times takes a look at the nine premier sides lining up.
No rugby on University Oval this season
No rugby on University Oval this season
University will have to shift over a few paddocks to play its rugby this season.
Seriously injured rugby player on the mend
Seriously injured rugby player on the mend
A player who was flown to Christchurch after being seriously injured at the Spartans 10s rugby tournament at Miller Park on Saturday is making positive progress.
Taieri takes triple title
Taieri takes triple title
Taieri made it a hat trick of titles at the Spartans 10s event at Miller Park on Saturday.
Two full rounds to be played
Two full rounds to be played
Premier club rugby is set to start with a bang as the squeeze goes on to get the two full rounds played inside the available window.
Life ban, but mercy shown for apology
Life ban, but mercy shown for apology
A South Otago rugby player has been banned from the sport for life for punching a referee — but his victim says he forgives the player.
Green Island coaches back
Green Island coaches back
Green Island co-coaches Dean Moeahu and Erik Vaafusuaga will return for another tilt at the premier title.
Rugby Chat: Dunedin club season reviewed
Rugby Chat: Dunedin club season reviewed
This week, Paul Dwyer reviews Dunedin's club rugby season with DCR Podcasts' Sam Casey.
Nel's fine season recognised with player of year award
Nel's fine season recognised with player of year award
Powerful Green Island No8 Dylan Nel barged his way forward all season and has collected the Otago Daily Times premier player of the year award for his troubles.
Not all bad at club level but action must be taken
Not all bad at club level but action must be taken
The club season was a tightly contested competition at the top. But are the cracks are beginning to widen? Club rugby writer Adrian Seconi looks at the issues from both sides.
