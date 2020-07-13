Taieri squeaks in after gutsy comeback

Southern lock Eli Tonga tries to stop University first five-eighth Kody Edwards at Bathgate Park on Saturday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Green Island bumbled its way to a bonus-point loss against Harbour at Miller Park.

If the Grizzlies had been awarded points every time they dropped the ball out in the backline, then they would have won by plenty.

It was not a game with a lot of continuity.

The Hawks, who won 25-21, played the game in Green Island’s half for a good portion of the first 40 minutes.

Left winger Mone Samate dotted down in the corner and Toka Sopoaga kicked a penalty to give his side a 10-0 lead.

It was not a lot to show for all the dominance. And the Hawks were left a little deflated when impressive Green Island blindside Brett Kingsbury scooped up the loose ball and ran in from 30m just before the break.

That three-point deficit blew out to 10 when Green Island failed to field an innocuous up and under.

Samate pounced, picking the ball up on the bounce and out-pacing the defence.

Green Island rallied through prop Shane Fikken, who barged over from close range. He crossed again for a late consolation.

But Green Island was always playing catch-up and lacked the accuracy its ambitious game plan demands.

Taieri 32 Kaikorai 31

Early on, it appeared to be a game Kaikorai could bag easily to secure its position at the top of the table, but it stumbled when confronted by a gutsy comeback inspired by the Taieri forward pack.

Dominating the opening exchanges, Kaikorai backed its forward pack instead of opting for early penalty shots at goal. This led to first-quarter tries to loose forwards Slade McDowall and Jake Russ, with halfback Kane Johnstone adding a third. Ben Miller, marking his 50th appearance for Kaikorai on his birthday, added the extras.

But despite being 21-0 down, Taieri burst into life and proved a dangerous wounded beast as it wrestled its way back into the game, scoring through loose forwards Vinnie O'Connell, Jesse Houston and Nick Henderson to close the game up.

With the game in the balance, Kaikorai called on All Black Jamie Mackintosh, who quickly made an impression scoring from a quick tap, which seemingly made the game safe. But it was not to be.

A try to Taieri midfielder Matt Whaanga brought Taieri within a point of victory, with time almost up. Its victory was sealed with two penalties to one in eight minutes of action-packed injury time.

Southern 19 University 17

In what was an old-fashioned arm wrestle, Southern came out on top at Bathgate Park over University to win the V.G. Cavanagh Trophy.

University led 10-5 at the break but found itself down 19-17 near the end after Southern No8 Mika Mafi scored a try as Southern pressed near the end.

The students swung back on to attack and won a penalty about 35m out. They kicked for touch, won the lineout and then won another penalty.

With time up, University first-five eighth Kody Edwards had the chance to win the game with the penalty about 20m out and 10m in from touch. But he struck it badly, it went to the left and the home team came away the victor.

The match was close throughout. Southern tried to use its big forwards but never made much progress, while University looked lively at times but made mistakes at crucial times.

Southern was gifted a try near the end of the first half as, unwisely, University tried to run the ball in its own 22m zone.

Best for University were loose forwards Sean Withy and Henry, Bell while winger Jermaine Pepe scored a nice try. Southern’s best were skipper Jermayne Maika and halfback Tala Fagasoaia.

Dunedin 40 Zingari-Richmond 20

This was a game that never reached any great heights, mainly due to the inability of both teams to hold on to the ball for more than four phases.

Dunedin always looked like winning the game, especially with the strike power and extreme pace out wide.

Halfback Folau Fakatava set up the first from a tap penalty 60m out when he beat a couple of defenders and put a kick through for Josh McKay to score.

The home team struck back almost immediately when winger Shen Soseu snaffled an intercept and strolled over for a converted try.

Dunedin regained the lead when Freedom Vahaakolo came in off the blind wing, split the midfield then swerved round the last two defenders.

Either side of halftime, Fakatava scored tries from scrums close to the line to put the game beyond Zingari. But it did not go down without a fight and attacked the Dunedin line for a 12-minute period but could not get over the chalk.

Wingers McKay and Vahaakolo showed how lethal they are as both dotted down to put the signature on the performance.

Midfielder Kirisi Kuradrani scored a try in reply for Zingari-Richmond.

For Dunedin, Vahaakolo was a standout in a high-revving backline. In the pack, lock Jack Regan put in another tigerish performance. For Zingari, lock Sione Tukala never took a backward step and Kuradrani was a rock in the midfield.

- ODT rugby writers