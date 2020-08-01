Saturday, 1 August 2020

Updates as club rugby continues

    Dunedin Premier Rugby continues today, in a tournament that is closer than it has been for many seasons.

    Taieri are taking on Alhambra-Union at the North Ground, Southern are hosting the winless Green Island, Harbour are at home to Dunedin and University are facing Zingari-Richmond at Logan Park.

    Scores (second half in play):

    • Harbour 17 - Dunedin 3
    • Southern 10 - Green Island 13  
    • University 29 - Zingari 0 
    • Alhambra-Union 19 - Taieri 12

     

