Updates as club rugby continues

Dunedin Premier Rugby continues today, in a tournament that is closer than it has been for many seasons.
Taieri are taking on Alhambra-Union at the North Ground, Southern are hosting the winless Green Island, Harbour are at home to Dunedin and University are facing Zingari-Richmond at Logan Park.
Scores (second half in play):
- Harbour 17 - Dunedin 3
- Southern 10 - Green Island 13
- University 29 - Zingari 0
- Alhambra-Union 19 - Taieri 12