Saturday, 5 September 2020

Upsets all round in Dunedin Premier rugby

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Dunedin Premier

    Just when you think you have a handle on who the top teams in premier rugby are the script gets flipped.

    Bottom placed qualifier Southern upset Taieri 7-5 in a low-scoring affair at Peter Johnstone Park. University produced some razzle-dazzle to beat Kaikorai 28-21 at Bishopscourt and Harbour edged Dunedin 13-10 with a late penalty at Kettle Park.

    The upshot is Harbour has ended up in pole position and will host Taieri, who squeak into the semifinals as the highest ranked loser. And University will host Southern in the other semifinal.

    Kaikorai and Dunedin drop out. Not many would have picked the top three teams to lose.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter