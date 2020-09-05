Upsets all round in Dunedin Premier rugby

Just when you think you have a handle on who the top teams in premier rugby are the script gets flipped.

Bottom placed qualifier Southern upset Taieri 7-5 in a low-scoring affair at Peter Johnstone Park. University produced some razzle-dazzle to beat Kaikorai 28-21 at Bishopscourt and Harbour edged Dunedin 13-10 with a late penalty at Kettle Park.

The upshot is Harbour has ended up in pole position and will host Taieri, who squeak into the semifinals as the highest ranked loser. And University will host Southern in the other semifinal.

Kaikorai and Dunedin drop out. Not many would have picked the top three teams to lose.