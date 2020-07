Alhambra-Union pulled off an upset to beat Southern 24-12 at the North Ground in round three of the premier competition today.

The Broncos showed more enterprise in the backs and No 10 Levi Emery kicked four penalties and a conversion to help seal the win.

Green Island couldn't hold on to a halftime lead over defending champs University A.

Kaikorai dispatched Zingari-Richmond 41-0 at Bishopscourt. The home team scored three quick tries midway through the second half to blow the game apart.

Taieri survived a second half rally from Harbour to win 21-20 at Watson Park, while University sprang into action in the second spell to beat Green Island 32-23 at Logan Park.