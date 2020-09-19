Watch live: Premier Colts final

The Premier Colts final between top qualifier Varsity Blue and the Dunedin Makos kicks off at noon at the Greenhouse.

These are the two best teams in the grade. Varsity will go in as favourites on the back of them beating the Makos in the round robin.

The Makos are the defending champions so have finals experience, which will help them.

Both sides have very strong loosies and whoever wins that battle will win the game.

It will go down to the wire and both sides will be running the ball at every opportunity so expect nothing left in the tanks at game's end.

Each side will have 200 supporters cheering them on.