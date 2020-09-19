Saturday, 19 September 2020

Watch live: Premier Colts final

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Dunedin Premier

    The Premier Colts final between top qualifier Varsity Blue and the Dunedin Makos kicks off at noon at the Greenhouse.

    These are the two best teams in the grade. Varsity will go in as favourites on the back of them beating the Makos in the round robin. 

    The Makos are the defending champions so have finals experience, which will help them.

    Both sides have very strong loosies and whoever wins that battle will win the game.

    It will go down to the wire and both sides will be running the ball at every opportunity so expect nothing left in the tanks at game's end.

    Each side will have 200 supporters cheering them on.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter