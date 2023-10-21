Skip to main content
Rugby
Otago-Southland well represented in sides
Pick a side.
Hansen to coach Matatū
Whitney Hansen has been named as head coach for Matatū for next season.
SUBSCRIBER
Eagerly anticipated game not a ‘revenge match’
SUBSCRIBER
Some are calling it a revenge match.
Cane off to Japan over Super Rugby season
All Blacks captain Sam Cane will miss Super Rugby Pacific to take up a short-term contract playing rugby in Japan.
Wayne Barnes quits amid rising abuse and threats
English referee Wayne Barnes has called time on his officiating career saying online abuse and threats have become too regular for those in rugby.
SUBSCRIBER
Detail useful in kicking off skills career
SUBSCRIBER
From North Otago to the god of goalkicking, Peter Breen has been on a big journey these past few years.
Bremner returns to Ferns in only change
Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting has made just one change from the side that demolished Wales in Dunedin last week.
Foster wants answers from World Rugby
One of Ian Foster's final acts as All Blacks coach was to send a please explain to World Rugby following the Rugby World Cup final.
'Cornerstone' Crotty returns to Crusaders
Former All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty will return to the Crusaders line-up for the Super Rugby Pacific season.
SUBSCRIBER
Old Golds advertising for coach
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago will boldly go where Otago chose not to go with its flagship rugby team.
Win for Heartland XV
The New Zealand Heartland XV beat Canterbury Development 43-17 in Methven yesterday.
All Blacks arrive home from Rugby World Cup
The All Blacks have arrived back in the country today following their epic Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa.
SUBSCRIBER
Ferns relishing challenge of playing world No 1
SUBSCRIBER
The Black Ferns have reached their base camp.
SUBSCRIBER
Who will win the World Cup for the All Blacks in 2027?
SUBSCRIBER
Four more years.
NZ’s game in need of new vision
Five weeks ago Bill Thompson was in despair about the state of rugby’s rule book, and nothing he saw on TV on Sunday morning changed his mind.
What Wayne Barnes really said to Savea
Wayne Barnes is receiving death threats for how he officiated the World Cup final - and there is one moment causing a lot of fuss among All Blacks fans.
Ardie Savea named world player of the year
All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea has joined Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Kieran Read on the list of World Rugby player of the year award winners.
SUBSCRIBER
Red card trumps All Blacks in final
SUBSCRIBER
Was 12-11 the score or was that how many players were left on the field at the end of the Rugby World Cup final in Paris yesterday?
Big fans
Black Ferns supporters enjoy themselves during the Black Ferns 70-7 win over Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.
SUBSCRIBER
Tui magic leads Black Ferns to spectacular win
SUBSCRIBER
Ruby Tui waited her whole career to play at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
