Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Element of unknown as Matatu faces Blues

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Alana Bremner leads the Matatu team out to face the Chiefs Manawa last week. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    In some ways, Matatu has a big advantage tonight.

    In others, it has a significant disadvantage.

    It has all the benefits of having its season under way.

    The nerves should be dampened, the match fitness should be a little higher, the in-game cohesiveness will be there.

    On the other hand, Matatu is facing a Blues team that brings fresh — although Covid-19 recovering — bodies, an opening-game excitement, and an element of the unknown.

    Matatu coach Blair Baxter admitted there was a trade-off in the situation, as his team heads into its second Super Rugby Aupiki game in Hamilton.

    "I don’t know which camp I’d prefer to be sitting in, to be honest," he said.

    "This week’s been about us. Last week, we didn’t get a couple of things right, so getting more clarity around the way we want to play.

    "I think you’ll see some change there.

    "What we’re getting better at is adapting under pressure and adapting to what we see.

    "We’ve prepared to not know anything about the Blues, other than their names."

    Baxter said recovery had been a major focus over the past few days.

    It was a short turnaround from Matatu’s 17-15 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

    He said the team had been proud of the way it played.

    For some, it was the highest level of rugby they had experienced, and for others, it was a step down from international level.

    However, both had taken plenty from the outing.

    "I think even some of our Black Ferns, that have been exposed at an international level, may have been surprised around the physicality and pressure that both teams came under.

    "That was a really big learning to come out of that.

    "For the girls that haven’t experienced that level, they got out of it that they are good enough and they can compete at this level. That’s really exciting."

    Matatu has made two changes to its starting line-up.

    Vice-captain Kendra Reynolds returns at openside flanker, as in-form Marcelle Parkes drops out with a shoulder niggle.

    That has triggered a reshuffle in the loose forward trio, as Alana Bremner moves to No 8 and Lucy Jenkins shifts to the blindside flank.

    In the backs, Australian international Arabella McKenzie comes in at first five-eighth.

    While Matatu had been unable to scout the Blues, Blair said on paper they posed plenty of threats.

    "They’ve got quite a few Black Ferns.

    "They’ll have a big forward pack and be quite physical. We need to win that physical battle early.

    "They’ve got some really good girls in the backline. They’ve got a really good kicking game and they’ve got some power, so they've got threats across the park."

    -- JEFF CHESHIRE

     
    Super Rugby Aupiki
     
    Hamilton, tonight, 7.05
     
    Matatu: Renee Holmes, Martha Mataele, Amy du Plessis, Liv McGoverne, Grace 
    Steinmetz, Arabella McKenzie, Di Hiini, Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Lucy 
    Jenkins, Chelsea Bremner, Michaela Leonard, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip 
    Love. Reserves: Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Lucy Anderson, Ashley Palu, Natalie Delamere, 
    Julia Gorinski, Rosie Kelly, Terauoriwa Gapper, Kilisitina Vea, Tayla Simpson, Greer 
    Muir.
    Blues: Tyla Nathan-Wong, Shyanne Thompson, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ruahei Demant, 
    Nathalia Moors, Patricia Maliepo, Melanie Puckett, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Tafito Lafele, 
    Shannon Leota, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Cindy Nelles, Aldora Itunu, Rebecca Todd, 
    Krystal Murray. Reserves: Chryss Viliko, Olivia Ward-Duin, Marie-Cilia Po’e-Tofaeono, 
    Sophie Fisher, Vineta Teutau, Tenaija Fletcher, Krysten Cottrell, Mele Hufanga, Sam 
    Curtis, Princess Elliot
     
     
