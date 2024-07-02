England name strong side for Dunedin test

England coach Steve Borthwick has made two changes from the side that thumped Japan. Photo: Getty Images

England have named a typically big forward pack to take on the All Blacks in the first test at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. Joe Marler and Will Stuart start at prop, replacing Bevan Rodd and Dan Cole.

Cole drops to the bench, and will win his 114th cap to equal Jason Leonard as England's second most capped men's player, while Fin Baxter is in line for a potential debut as the other replacement prop. Ollie Sleightholme, whose father Jon played 12 tests for England in the 1990s, is also potentially debuting after being named on the bench as a replacement back.

Jamie George will captain the Steve Borthwick-coached England side that's coming off a 52-17 win over Japan in Tokyo. The England skipper will once again be supported by an astonishing four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Henry Slade and Marler.

At lock, Itoje partners George Martin. The back row sees Sam Underhill at openside flanker, Chandler Cunningham-South on the blindside, and Earl at number eight.

In the inside backs, Alex Mitchell is paired with Marcus Smith at first five. The midfield sees Ollie Lawrence named at inside centre with Slade at 13.

In the back three, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso starts on the right wing, with Tommy Freeman on the left and George Furbank selected at full-back to round off the starting line-up.

Alex Coles and Ben Spencer are also called into the match day 23, alongside Theo Dan, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, and Fin Smith.

"It doesn't get more challenging than playing New Zealand at home, but it's exactly where we want to be," Borthwick said.

"We want to find out more about ourselves and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.

"Test rugby is a game of fine margins, so our mindset is going to be very important on Saturday. We'll need to be mentally strong, play a tactically smart game and ensure we maintain our discipline.

"The Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin is a great venue with a quick surface, and the closed roof should make the atmosphere very special."

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will name his side on Thursday at 11.30am.

All Blacks v England

Kick-off: 7.05pm, Saturday July 6, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

England: 15. George Furbank, 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 63 caps) - vice-captain, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Tommy Freeman, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell 8. Ben Earl (vice-captain), 7. Sam Underhill, 6. Chandler Cunningham-South, 5. George Martin, 4. Maro Itoje (vice-captain), 3. Will Stuart, 2. Jamie George (captain), 1. Joe Marler (vice-captain)

Bench: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Fin Baxter, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Tom Curry, 21. Ben Spencer, 22. Fin Smith, 23. Ollie Sleightholme