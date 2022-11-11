Fakatava decides against knee surgery

All Black cap Folau Fakatava is all smiles at a press conference in Dunedin earlier this year. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Highlanders and All Blacks halfback Folau Fakatava has decided against having surgery on his injured knee.

The team also announced yesterday it had brought in former All Black Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi as cover for Fakatava for the 2023 Super Rugby season.

Fakatava injured his right knee, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, before the All Blacks left for their northern tour.

He suffered a similar injury during last year’s Super Rugby season and returned this year for the Highlanders, earning selection and his first test cap for the All Blacks against the Irish during the July series.

The dynamic No 9 was optimistic that with good rehabilitation he could get back on the field next year and play a full part in the Highlanders’ season.

"I had surgery on my ACL in 2021 and I wanted to avoid going down that route again if I could.

"I am excited about getting into my rehab and giving myself the chance of giving 2023 a real go.

"Obviously, it’s a pretty big year," Fakatava said.

He would assemble with the Highlanders in November and begin his knee rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical staff.

The Highlanders have the best halfback in the country in the form of Aaron Smith.

But he will not play every game, given it is a World Cup year, and the other halfback option is the relatively untested James Arscott.

Picking up the reliable Tahuriorangi, who has played 63 Super Rugby games for the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Crusaders but was not selected by any squad for next year initially, was a no-brainer as an insurance policy.

"I’m delighted to be able to get someone of his calibre and experience into our squad," Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said.

"He is a quality player, and we know he will be able to deliver for us when required."

By: Staff reporter