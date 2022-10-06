Faleafaga to fore in win by Baby Blacks

Otago first five Ajay Faleafaga played a starring role as the New Zealand under-19 team completed an unbeaten tour of South Africa in style at one of the sport’s holy grounds yesterday.

Faleafaga scored a try and kicked four conversions in the Baby Blacks’ 42-10 win over the Lions at Ellis Park.

Ajay Faleafaga.

Essendon Tuitupou, son of former All Blacks midfielder Sam, scored a hat-trick of tries.

Two other Otago players, No 8 Semisi Tupou-Taeiloa and lock Will Stodart, started for the New Zealanders, who led 21-5 at halftime.

The missing link was rising Green Island fullback Finn Hurley, a lonely figure in the stands as he recovered from a bout of Covid.

Hurley had started all three of the previous games on the tour.

Stodart started at No8 in the first two games, Tupou-Taeiloa at No8 in the last two, and Faleafaga at first five in the last two.

The Baby Blacks, coached by former Highlanders assistant Mark Hammett, started with an 86-0 thumping of Western Province, followed by wins over the Sharks (54-13) and Leopards (42-31).