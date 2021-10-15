Friday, 15 October 2021

Fast start helps Otago to win

    Otago No 8 Dylan Nel carries the ball during the team's win over Northland in Rotorua tonight. Photo: Getty Images
    A strong start has helped Otago snap its three-match NPC losing streak tonight.

    It led 17-0 after 10 minutes and went on to claim a 24-13 win over Northland in Rotorua.

    Tries to Sio Tomkinson and James Lentjes gave Otago the perfect start as it threatened to run rampant.

    It was as good as it got for Otago, though.

    Northland hit back and tries to Sam Nock and Jone Macilai pulled it back to 17-10 at halftime.

    From there Otago was forced to tackle in its own half for the majority of the second half.

    But it defended well and yielded just three points, before a late try to Tomkinson sealed victory.

