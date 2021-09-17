Friday, 17 September 2021

The five simple steps the Old Golds need to take to achieve glory

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Abel Magalogo. Photo: ODT files
    Abel Magalogo. Photo: ODT files
    Here we (finally) go. The Heartland Championship begins this weekend, and North Otago will be eager to get up to speed quickly and defend the Meads Cup. Sports editor Hayden Meikle identifies five keys for the Old Golds.

    Start well

    Yeah, yeah. A very boring suggestion for a sports team that is up there with "the all-important first try" or the myth that is "momentum" in sport. But in the Heartland Championship, it’s actually true. You get a measly eight games, and if you stumble early, you can find yourself relegated to the Lochore Cup or (gasp) missing out on the playoffs altogether. That is an unthinkably horrifying prospect for North Otago, which has appeared in a playoff game every single year since 2000 — that is the longest active streak in New Zealand rugby. (You can’t count 2020, as Covid canned the competition.)

    Find the right mix

    Selecting a team at the lower level of New Zealand provincial rugby is a bit of a crapshoot. Turnover is invariably high, and you never really know how your eclectic mix of locals and loan players is going to gel. Remember the team only gets a handful of trainings together before the first game. You constantly see Heartland sides talked up on paper but fizzling out. Likewise, you have some fools doubting a team’s prospects — as many, or at least one, did two years ago when the Old Golds came from nowhere to charge to Meads Cup glory. The best North Otago teams in the modern era find that right mix between workhorses and superstars, and get a collection of men with different backgrounds to play as one.

    Unleash Abel

    There are plenty of newcomers to look out for in the North Otago team — notably blockbusting centre Hayden Todd and lock Ben Morris — but most eyes will be on Abel Magalogo. The young utility back from Kelston Boys’ High School has loads of talent. Just get him the ball.

    Beat the old enemy

    If all else fails, just make sure you smash South Canterbury. All other disappointments will be forgiven if you do.

    Keep the swagger

    By rights, North Otago should not have achieved so much success in recent years. It is a tiny union, and does not have half the resources of some others. Consider the fact the Old Golds have won three Meads Cups, and South Canterbury none. Crazy. But being small does not mean you have to have small ambitions. North Otago expects success, and sets its standards very high. Long may that continue. The Old Golds should start the season with the absolute intention of playing in the Meads Cup final.

    hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter