In-form favourite England will take some stopping

These are the 12 teams, in order of world ranking, chasing glory.

England (1)

Powerful England comes into the tournament as the in-form team and favourite.

It is unbeaten in three years, winning its past 25 internationals, including beating New Zealand 43-12 and 56-15 in November last year.

Sarah Hunter continues as England captain as she makes her fourth World Cup appearance along with centre Emily Scarratt - two of six world champions in the group.

England has won the World Cup twice, in 1994 and 2014. It was beaten by New Zealand in four other finals, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017.

The world No 1 is in Pool C with France, South Africa and Fiji, and it would be a huge surprise if England did not make the final.

New Zealand (2)

Less than a year ago, the Black Ferns would not have been given much chance in this tournament. They suffered two heavy losses to both England and France, and earlier this year coach Glenn Moore stood down following a damning report into the Black Ferns’ culture.

Former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith took over and they won the Pacific Four tournament and scored two wins over Australia.

New Zealand is the most successful team at the World Cup, winning the title five times, including at the last event in 2017.

Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon will co-captain a side that includes Kendra Cocksedge and Renee Wickliffe, who will be attending their fourth World Cups.

There are also three stars from the Black Ferns Sevens in Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman.

New Zealand is in Pool A with Australia, Scotland and Wales.

Should at least make the semifinals.

Canada (3)

Canada has played at every tournament, with its best result a loss to England in the 2014 final. It also made the semifinals in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

The Canadians are in Pool B with the US, Italy and Japan.

The largely amateur team is coached by Kevin Rouet, who took on the role earlier this year.

The third-ranked side is captained by Sophie de Goede, who is the daughter of former captains of Canada’s national teams, Stephanie White and Hans de Goede.

Canada finished second behind the Black Ferns in this year’s Pacific Four tournament and should make the quarterfinals in this tournament.

France (4)

Just like the men’s side, the French women are chasing their first World Cup title.

Les Bleues finished third at the last tournament in 2017, losing to England in the semifinals.

In fact, they’ve finished third six times, but have never made the final. Halfback Laure Sansus was the top try-scorer and named player of this year’s Six Nations, with France finishing second to England.

The French are also coming off two impressive wins over the Black Ferns at the end of 2021. They’re grouped with England, South Africa and Fiji in Pool C. Loose forward Gaelle Hermet captains the side that includes sevens star Joanna Grisez. Should make the semifinals.

Italy (5)

The Italians are one of the improving teams in women’s rugby.

They managed two wins in this year’s Six Nations competition and completed their World Cup preparations with a stunning 26-19 win over France last month. Italy saw off the likes of Ireland and Scotland to finish top of the European qualification standings.

A rise to No 5 in the world rankings has been helped by the top players now being offered centralised contracts. The Italians will like their chances against Pool B opponents Canada, the United States and Japan in a very even group.

Loose forward Elisa Giordano will captain the side, while the Italians have been boosted by the inclusion of back Manuela Furlan, who suffered a knee injury against France, but has been cleared to take part in the World Cup.

There are nine players with more than 50 caps, while there is just one uncapped player in the squad.

Possible quarterfinalists.



USA (6)

The United States won the first World Cup in 1991 and finished runner-up in the next two tournaments but then went through a lean period until making the semifinals at the last event in 2017.

Nine members of the squad return from the last tournament, while prop Hope Rogers will be attending her third tournament.

The side is led by loose forward Kate Zackary, who has 23 caps, 16 of those as captain.

More than half of the US players play their club rugby in England.

They are coached by Englishman Rob Cain, who took over in 2018 after a successful stint with Saracens in England.

The US will battle with Canada for top spot in Pool B and should make the quarterfinals.

Australia (7)

Australia has made the semifinals just once, in 2010, and finished sixth at the most recent tournament in 2017.

The Wallaroos have lost their past six games, including two against New Zealand.

Coach Jay Tregonning has been in charge for a year, taking over from Dwayne Nestor, who resigned in 2021 after a recording emerged of him and his staff using derogatory language about players.

Captain and loose forward Shannon Parry will be playing at her fourth tournament.

The team also has two players from the sevens team that won the recent World Cup in Bienne Terita and Sharni Williams.

Australia will have to be at its best to get out of a group that includes New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

Wales (9)

Securing a quarterfinal spot will be the first aim of the Welsh.

They have lost their past five games, including a 73-7 thumping by England, and join New Zealand, Australia and Scotland in Pool A.

No 8 Siwan Lillicrap has taken over the captaincy of a side that includes three players - loose forward Sioned Harries, first five Elinor Snowsill and prop Caryl Thomas - who are set to participate in their fourth World Cup.

Nineteen players could make their tournament debuts, including 19-year-old Sisilia Tuipulotu, the daughter of former Tongan international Sione.

Another player who could make her first World Cup appearance is Lowri Norkett, whose sister, Elli, played in the 2014 World Cup before she died in a car crash in 2017, aged 20.

Scotland (10)

Captain Rachel Malcolm leads a squad that has a combined 775 caps.

The Scots qualified through the repechage process which ended with a 59-3 win over Colombia.

It has been 12 years since Scotland last competed at the World Cup, finishing eighth with its only win a 32-5 victory over Sweden.

The Scots have benefited from an 11-week fulltime training camp before the tournament.

They’ll battle with Wales for third place in the group.

South Africa (11)

The Springbok women will be led by lock Nolusindiso Booi, who will be attending her third World Cup.

First five Zenay Jordaan has also been to two other tournaments.

However, only two other players, halfback Tayla Kinsey and prop Asithandile Ntoyanto, have World Cup experience.

Six players - Lerato Makua, Zintle Mpupha, Simamkele Namba, Nadine Roos, Sizophila Solontsi and Eloise Webb - all played in the recent Sevens World Cup.

Coach Mark Alexander says his team will be very competitive and mentally strong.

South Africa scored two big wins over Spain in warm-up games last month and had a win and a loss against Japan in July.

However, the Boks will struggle to go much further than pool play, as they’ve been grouped with England, France and Fiji in Pool C.

Japan (13)

The Sakura (‘‘flowering cherry tree’’) have been in New Zealand since playing the Black Ferns in the first test between the two sides on September 24.

Japan, captained by Saki Minami, has been building towards this tournament with nine internationals since returning to the game in 2021.

Seventeen of the players have 10 or more caps, and eight were part of the 2017 World Cup team.

The Japanese beat Fiji and Australia earlier this year, while more recently they split series against South Africa and Ireland.

They are coached by Lesley McKenzie, the only female head coach at the tournament, who made 25 appearances for Canada as a player.

Could be one of the surprises of the tournament, although will have to improve from their big loss to the Black Ferns last month.

Fiji (21)

The lowest-ranked side at the tournament, but recent progress in their game will give Fijiana some hope for success in the tournament.

This is the first time it has played at a World Cup, having qualified by beating Samoa 41-13 at the 2019 Oceania championship.

The squad consists of 23 local players, six overseas-based players and six members of the Fijiana sevens squad.

Eight-cap veteran Sereima Leweniqila will captain the side. She is one of the most senior players in the team, having played in nearly all tests and qualifiers for the Fijiana 15s since 2016.

Asinate Serevi, daughter of sevens legend Waisale, is also included, having switched from the US under the new eligibility rules.

Fiji scored a record 152-0 win over Papua New Guinea in this year’s Oceania championship.

Will struggle to get out of Pool C, which also includes world No 1 England, along with France and South Africa.