Former ABs coach John Mitchell named in UK honours

England head coach John Mitchell celebrates after their women's Rugby World Cup final victory in September, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell has been recognised in the British New Years Honours.

Mitchell has been appointed an OBE for services to rugby after guiding England to the women's Rugby World Cup title this year.

He coached the All Blacks between 2001 and 2003 and has been England women's coach since 2023.

Mitchell said: "I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition, but I want to be clear that it reflects the work of the Red Roses World Cup-winning squad and the outstanding staff around them.

"That campaign was built on collective effort - starting from the leaders making it real with players who set the standards every day, coaches and performance staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and a wider RFU support team whose contribution often goes unseen but is absolutely vital. It was a privilege to be part of such a committed, driven and united group.

"I am grateful to the players for their trust and professionalism, and to the staff for their expertise, honesty and relentless work ethic throughout the path to victory.

"I would also like to thank my family, especially my wife, Jules, as well as my friends for their support during an intense period that demanded a great deal from everyone involved. I accept this honour on behalf of the entire Red Roses World Cup squad and staff, and with sincere thanks to all who played a part."

Captain Zoe Stratford (formerly Aldcroft), was also appointed an OBE, while vice-captains Marlie Packer and Megan Jones are appointed an OBE and MBE respectively, with Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne both becoming MBEs.

Ice skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics, have received a damehood and knighthood respectively.

England women's football manager Sarina Wiegman has been made an honorary dame as she is Dutch.

She led England to successive European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025.

Several members of the Lionesses squad are also recognised, including captain Leah Williamson who is appointed a CBE.

Welsh rugby great Jonathon Davies was awarded a CBE for his charity work.

Former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe becomes an OBE for services to sport.

Other honourees included actor Idris Elba and others.