Former All Blacks captain Stu Wilson dies

Stu Wilson in action against the South of Scotland in 1983. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Blacks captain and wing great Stu Wilson has died at the age of 70.

Wilson was regarded as one of the world's finest attacking players during his heyday with the All Blacks in the early 1980s, finishing his career with 19 test tries - a record for the All Blacks at the time.

Former All Black Murray Mexted was in total shock when he heard of Stu's death.

Wilson, a winger, played 199 games for Wellington and 85 for New Zealand... many of those alongside Mexted.

The news of Wilson's death came as a complete surprise to Mexted, who had a coffee with him on the morning of his death.

"He was just his normal self, chirpy with a spring in his step, so it's a hell of a shock," Mexted told RNZ.

Mexted had known Wilson from when they were teenagers and the pair had played together for Wellington and the All Blacks.

"He was high spirited in a really lovely way, you never had a dull Stu Wilson and he lived life with a smile on his face."

Wilson was also a colourful TV commentator for many years, but will be mostly remembered for his skills on the field, including scoring 19 test tries.

"He was elusive and smooth, he was cool as a cucumber on the field," Mexted said.

"We called him Super Stu because he was a super rugby player.

"He just seemed to slide through gaps effortlessly and he was so good at it that they moved him into centre at one stage."

Wilson forged a lethal combination with fellow Wellington and test winger Bernie Fraser during the early 1980s.

Mexted had the pleasure of of watching Wilson firsthand.

"It was the way he beat players, it wasn't out and out gas like Bernie (Fraser on the other wing), he was beautifully balanced and the timing of what he did was the reason he could beat so many players, his timing was just exquisite."

Legendary broadcaster Keith Quinn, who worked with Wilson in the commentary box, called him an entertainer.

"He was very fast, stylish and an elusive player," Quinn said

"People came to watch him play and his combination with Bernie Fraser in the Wellington team at that time, they were a famous pair."

Wilson, Fraser a lethal pair

The blond-haired flyer's first-class career comprised 199 first class games, mostly built up during nine years of service on the right wing for Wellington.

He forged a lethal combination with fellow Wellington and test winger Bernie Fraser, and the pair went on to co-write a book Ebony and Ivory, which was published in 1984.

Wilson signed off on his All Blacks career a year before that, when he was captain of the tour squad that played tests against England and Scotland in the UK. He was captain in all eight matches on that tour.

He went on to become a radio and television commentator, known for injecting humour into his match analysis.

Born in Gore, Wilson was a student at Wairarapa College in Masterton before joining the Old Boys club in Wellington.

Big for a winger at the time, Wilson stood 1.83m and weighed 86kg when he first toured with the All Blacks to Argentina in 1976.

He was only the 12th man in NZ Rugby history to score more than 100 first-class tries - 104 - many of them bringing the crowd to their feet with his speed and classic outside swerve.

He was also proficient at capitalising on opposition mistakes, and made it a trademark to toe ahead a loose ball before diving on it to score.

Among his most famous displays was a hat-trick of tries against the British Isles at Eden Park in 1983. He achieved a hat-trick on the same ground against Scotland two years earlier.

His retirement in 1984 - while he was still in his prime - was sparked by controversy over the Ebony and Ivory book.

Under International Rugby Board rules, players were not allowed to accept book royalties, something Wilson believed was unfair. At the time, many players had adopted various subterfuges to get around this.