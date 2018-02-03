Former Crusader Nadolo in racism row

Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo took to Twitter to lament the proliferation of racism in rugby. Photo: Reuters.

Former Crusaders star Nemani Nadolo has taken to Twitter to express his frustrations about racism in rugby.

Nadolo, who plays for French Top 14 club Montpellier, described a recent experience with a fan where he claims he was called a monkey.

"I'm out in Montpellier with my family who came from overseas to c [sic] me," Nadolo said on Twitter.

"[One] supporter who is drunk said to me 'not bad for a monkey to win the game for MHR in Clermont'. Now he was drunk but wow."

The Fijian winger said racism in rugby hasn't changed.

"The worst thing is they attack you when u out having a good time with your family!" he said.

"Only problem is they are gutless. I thank the lord for patience.

"Just saying Racism in rugby is still the same.. you have people degrading peoples race, sex and religion.. I would no [sic] I just copped it 20 mins ago."

Nadolo played 40 matches for the Crusaders and was the top try scorer in the 2014 Super Rugby season.

