Four changes made to Old Golds starting XV

A blast from the past and a new first five are features of the North Otago squad named yesterday to play Mid Canterbury in the third round of the Heartland Championship.

Old Golds coach Jason Forrest has made four changes, two of them forced by injury, to the starting XV from the 25-17 loss to Horowhenua-Kapiti.

Powerful winger Sione Fa’aoso broke his jaw in that game and is out for the season, while midfield back Taniela Samita has been sidelined with a knee problem.

Mataroa Maui replaces Fa’aoso on the left wing, and the versatile Alipate Tuipolotu replaces Kurow team-mate Samita at second five.

English playmaker Josh Phipps, the regular fullback for North Otago in its non-Heartland games last season, gets an opportunity at first five ahead of Abel Magalogo.

There is just one change in the forwards, where Manulua Taiti regains the blindside flanker jersey from youngster Oliver Kinzett.

Providing cover for much of the backline — and a welcome dose of experience — is Lemi Masoe.

The 40-year-old utility has flirted with retirement but has answered the call again and will add to his 106 caps if he takes the field.

The team

Levi Emery, Levi Helleur-Atiga, Hayden Todd, Alipate Tuipulotu, Mataroa Maui, Josh Phipps, Jake Matthews, Mosese Aho, Toni Taufa, Manulua Taiti, Aron Einarsson, Ben Morris, Tristan Fuli, Sam Sturgess (captain), Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Jake Greenslade, Lisivani Tuifua, Mat Duff, Oliver Kinzett, Owen Davey, Abel Magalogo, Lemi Masoe.