Four more key re-signings add stability to Otago squad

Jermaine Ainsley. Photo: ODT files

Otago is on track to have its most stable NPC squad in years with the announcement of four more key re-signings yesterday.

Three Highlanders and one member of the Melbourne Rebels will bring Super Rugby experience, power and pace to Otago as it seeks to win a first national title in 24 years.

Highlanders tighthead prop Jermaine Ainsley and midfield back Thomas Umaga-Jensen have both signed two-year deals to stay in blue and gold.

Another midfielder, Raymond Nu’u, will return to Otago on a one-year deal after his rookie season in Melbourne.

And, in a long-term investment that shows the union very much believes a young man will be a cornerstone of the scrum for some time, fledgling Highlanders prop Saula Ma’u has been given a three-year deal.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Ma’u initially appeared for Otago as an 18-year-old in 2019, his first year after leaving Auckland Grammar.

The behemoth bookend then missed the next two campaigns as he battled injury, but he has looked promising for the Highlanders in his cameo appearances this season.

"It has been awesome to see Saula finally back playing after a long two years being on the sidelines," Otago coach Tom Donnelly said.

"We are stoked to have him on board for the next three seasons. He is definitely a front-rower to watch."

Ainsley, who is eligible for the All Blacks after previously playing tests for the Wallabies, is the No1 tighthead at the Highlanders and continues to improve his all-round game.

"Jermaine has also been outstanding so far this year in Super Rugby for the Highlanders and he is a very dependable and experienced player to have secured in our front row," Donnelly said.

Likewise, Umaga-Jensen is a guaranteed starter for the Highlanders, and will be lethal at NPC level if he can stay healthy.

Donnelly said Umaga-Jensen had been "dominating" at the top level and Otago was confident he would bring the same level of intensity and power to the NPC.

Nu’u has been something of a rugby nomad in recent times but he will return from Melbourne for another campaign with Otago, which did not have any midfielders on the books before he and Umaga-Jensen put pen to paper.

"Ray has been carving up over the ditch for the Melbourne Rebels and we can’t wait to see him showcase those new learnings and skills in the Otago jersey for 2022," Donnelly said.

All four re-signed players have affiliations to local clubs: Ainsley to Alhambra-Union, Ma’u to Harbour, Nu’u to Green Island, and Umaga-Jensen to Otago University.

There are now 22 players on full Otago contracts, and young first five Cameron Millar on a development deal.

Otago still needs another hooker and cover in the midfield and outside backs.