Frizell left out of Highlanders team for Reds clash

Shannon Frizell in action for the Highlanders against the Hurricanes. File photo

Shannon Frizell has been left out of the Highlanders team named today to take on the Reds in the first match of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition in Dunedin on Friday night.

The loose forward is facing allegations of assaulting a woman at an Octagon bar last weekend.

He was alleged to have been involved in an incident at Vault 21 but he has not been charged.

Police confirmed on Monday they were investigating following a report of an assault.

There are some minor changes to the team that played in the last round of Super Rugby Aotearoa. Frizell has been replaced by Hugh Renton at No 6, while lock Pari Pari Parkinson returns from injury.

In the backs, Michael Collins comes into the centre position pushing Patelesio Tomkinson out to the right wing and Sam Gilbert to fullback.

A strong bench includes Ethan De Groot, Bryn Evans and Tasman injury replacement first five-eighth, Tim O’Malley.

The match is the Highlanders’ first against Australian opposition since February 28 last year, when they played the Rebels at home.

Highlanders v Reds, 7.05pm, Friday 14 May, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Ayden Johnstone, Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi, Pari Pari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Kazuki Himeno, Aaron Smith (cc), Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki, Scott Gregory, Michael Collins, Patelesio Tomkinson, Sam Gilbert. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ethan De Groot, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, James Lentjes, Kayne Hammington, Tim O’Malley, Ngatugnane Punivai.

Daniel Lienert-Brown (arm), Josh Ioane (leg), Jeff Thwaites (leg) were unavailable due to injury.