Thursday, 3 June 2021

Frizell to miss six weeks

    There will be three new faces in the Steinlager Series squad including Highlanders and Tasman...
    Shannon Frizell will miss up to six weeks with an ankle injury. Photo: Getty Images
    Shannon Frizell is set to miss up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

    It will rule the blindside flanker out of the remainder of the Highlanders' Super Rugby Trans Tasman season.

    He is not the only All Black missing from the team to face the Waratahs at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

    Halfback Aaron Smith is being rested due to All Black workload protocols and has been replaced by Kayne Hammington.

    In other changes, Bryn Evans returns to the pack while Kazuki Himeno and Billy Harmon start in the looseforward trio with James Lentjes moving to the blindside. Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck and Teariki Ben-Nicholas refresh the forwards reserves.

    The rest of the backline remains unchanged and in the reserves Sam Gilbert returns from injury and Otago halfback, James Arscott, will potentially debut off the bench.

    Highlanders line-up to play the Waratahs

    Josh Ioane, Sio Tomkinson, Michael Collins, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Kayne Hammington, Kazuki Himeno, Billy Harmon, James Lentjes, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, Hugh Renton, James Arscott, Sam Gilbert, Teariki Ben-Nicholas.

