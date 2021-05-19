Frizell returns to Highlanders starting line-up

Shannon Frizell. Photo: Getty Images

Shannon Frizell has returned to the Highlanders starting line-up.

The damaging blindside flanker will wear No6 jersey on Friday night against the Force in Perth, after a week off following an assault allegation.

Hugh Renton moves to No8 to make room for the All Black, while in-form Japanese loose forward Kazuki Himeno moves to the bench.

Josh Dickson swaps out for Bryn Evans at lock in the only other change to the starting line-up, while Josh Ioane returns to the bench after an ankle complaint.

Aside from that the Highlanders have opted to stick with the side that beat the Reds in the opening round of Super Rugby TransTasman a week ago.

Meanwhile, veteran Force lock and longtime Hurricane Jeremy Thrush has vowed to "piss a few people off" ahead of the clash.

The former All Black has been a key figure at the Force since joining them in 2018.

"Last week (against the Chiefs) I did find it pretty fun to try to ruffle a few feathers of Kiwi boys back home," Thrush said.

"All I've got left in me really now is to be a bit niggly and piss a few people off.

"I'm going to try to do a bit more of that on the weekend."

Thrush turned 36 last month but he doesn't want to retire just yet.

"I'll try to hold on for a little bit longer to the career. I'd like to have another go," Thrush said.

Highlanders team to play the Force

Sam Gilbert, Sio Tomkinson, Michael Collins, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Shannon Frizell, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, Kazuki Himeno, Kayne Hammington, Josh Ioane, Ngane Punivai.

- Additional reporting AAP