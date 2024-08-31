A game of two halves

Southland roared back from a 26-7 halftime deficit against Northland in Whangarei last night to sting the home side as unexpected 31-26 winners.

A try in the 73rd minute to Stags left wing Charlie Powell, his second of the half, broke a 26-all deadlock and cemented a fantastic comeback for the Southern men.

The win was powered by a hat-trick for fullback Rory van Vugt, who added to his first half try with two more in the second as Southland surged home.

The bonus-point win was Southland’s first in Whangarei for nine years.