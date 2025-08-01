Skip to main content
Dunedin
16
|
5
Friday,
Fri,
15
August
Aug
2025
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Rugby
SUBSCRIBER
St Hilda’s keep legacy going
You never know where life can take you.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Thames Valley and Mid Canterbury have never been so popular.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Meads Cup or bust — that tends to be the attitude of North Otago rugby fans. Hayden Meikle looks ahead to the new Heartland Championship season.
Dangerous Pumas ready to build on progress
Argentina have gone from whipping boys to a team that, while perhaps not feared yet, has gained huge respect - and on their day are a match for anyone.
SUBSCRIBER
Herden believes Meads Cup attainable
SUBSCRIBER
Herden believes Meads Cup attainable
Luke Herden will coach his first game in the Heartland Championship when North Otago head to Whanganui on Saturday.
Landers sign veteran Ta’avao
Do not play down the signing of a veteran prop.
Lio-Willie back to bolster Otago
All Black Christian Lio-Willie returns from a week off and will pack down at the back of the scrum for Otago’s game against Wellington.
Mixed news on injuries for All Blacks v Argentina
The All Blacks have touched down in Argentina for their opening Rugby Championship match, but they'll be taking the field without two key players.
ODT Rugby Chat: Awards Night 2025
ODT Rugby Chat: Awards Night 2025 held at Kaikorai Rugby Club
New Christchurch stadium to host Super Round
Super Round is making a return and heading to the South Island.
Spirit score late to take thriller
Out of breath just watching that.
SUBSCRIBER
Taylor delivers late as Southland Boys’ claim title
SUBSCRIBER
Jimmy Taylor is made for pressure situations.
Metro North come back to topple Country
Otago Metro North made it two from two in the Tuppy Diack Shield as they fired in the second half to beat Otago Country 27-21 in a passionate and physical game in Lawrence on Saturday.
Otago fall short against disciplined Hawke's Bay
Someone show Otago a photo of the ball.
Otago Spirit edge Harbour in 34-33 thriller
Out of breath just watching that.
SUBSCRIBER
Dare we whisper it ... are Wallabies improving?
SUBSCRIBER
Talk about a fantastic rugby trilogy. Two great rivals with glorious history and passionate fans.
Casey, Rewiri- Wharerau get gongs
Kaikorai loose forward Lucas Casey and Alhambra-Union loosie Bella Rewiri-Wharerau have scooped the major prizes at the Dunedin community club awards at Kaikorai Rugby Football Club last night.
SUBSCRIBER
New captain hopes to build on success
SUBSCRIBER
Greer Muir knows a thing or two about creating a good foundation.
SBHS coach hopes charges have saved best for final
Southland Boys’ coach Jason Dermody has delivered his team a mild rebuke ahead of the Southern Schools Rugby Championship final in Invercargill today.
Tamani learning trade at lock
Guess what sport Joseva Tamani grew up playing.
Read more