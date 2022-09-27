Good finish to season but plenty of warning signs

The All Blacks completed their domestic campaign with a resounding win over the Wallabies that clinched the Rugby Championship on Saturday night. It wrapped a rather unusual year. Hayden Meikle sums it all up.

The numbers

9 tests

5 wins

4 losses

270 points scored (30.3 per game)

200 points conceded (22.2 per game)

The scorers Richie Mo’unga.

Samisoni Taukei’aho led all try scorers with five. Ardie Savea and Will Jordan each scored four, Jordie Barrett three, and Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke two.

Richie Mo’unga was the top scorer with 71 points (one try, 15 conversions, 12 penalties), and Jordie Barrett scored 43 points (three tries, 11 conversions, two penalties).

Iron men

Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett started all nine tests. Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane and Ardie Savea each started eight tests.

High point

All Blacks 35, Springboks 23

The August 14 test at Ellis Park shaped as an utter nightmare.

The All Blacks had lost three straight tests, which is as unthinkable as it gets in New Zealand rugby. Assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar had been sacked. New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson had declined to endorse embattled coach Ian Foster. There was talk coach-in-waiting Scott Robertson had been given the heads-up to expect an SOS.

Naturally, the All Blacks finally delivered a good performance — against a weirdly out-of-sorts Boks team, it must be said — and Foster got his endorsement when they returned.

Low point

From July 9 to August 13 inclusive.

It was seriously dreadful.

There was the historic first loss to Ireland on New Zealand soil, closely followed by a second.

The farce of the cancelled press conference, and the rather undignified public statements from Robinson about the "unacceptable" results.

Coaches being sacked, and a captain being bagged.

The awful first-up loss to the Springboks.

As I said, dreadful. Let’s never do that again.

Three good players

Ardie Savea.

Jordie Barrett.

Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Samisoni Taukei’aho — A star is born. The aggressive hooker has left his two rivals in the dust, and the combination with props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax looks exciting.

Jordie Barrett — The year he convinced everybody he must be one of the first names picked. The only question now is whether that is at fullback or second five.

Ardie Savea — The All Blacks’ best player in nearly every single test. Just magnificent.

Three not so good

Codie Taylor — Suffered a run of terrible form before strangely being recalled for the last test. Hard to say what his future holds.

Sevu Reece — Far from awful but he now looks a mile behind leading wing options Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan.

Angus Ta’avao / Ofa Tu’ungafasi — Neither prop impressed.

Glass half full

What a great finish to the home season!

The All Blacks ended the domestic campaign with three straight wins — yes, one handed to them on a plate by the referee’s time-wasting call in Melbourne — and a sense they are heading in the right direction after an annus horribilis.

Their physicality and their game sense, especially on attack, look a world away from the dark days, and the set piece appears ready to take on the world.

Crucially, some key selection calls have been justified, and overall you just get the feeling the All Blacks are back on track.

Glass half empty

To paraphrase the "lads, it’s Tottenham" phrase from the world of football: lads, it’s the Wallabies.

Saturday’s test has perhaps created the mistaken impression all is well again at All Blacks HQ.

Australia is not exactly going through a glorious rugby era, and retaining the Bledisloe Cup (yawn) is something the All Blacks tend to do by showing up at the ground.

It was also a Wallabies team fielding, in the words of The Times rugby correspondent Stuart Barnes, a "ramshackle, injury-ridden set of forwards".

So, we must not let one big win obscure the warning signs from 2022.

The All Blacks lost four tests, and could well have lost six. They have a team with few genuinely world-class players. They have lost that intangible fear factor.

As Foster himself said this week, this is not an All Blacks team that knows how to win all the crucial little moments in a test.

You also have to wonder if this season has left some scars that will not easily heal, especially when under pressure in big tests against opponents like France and Ireland.

Rest of 2022

The All Blacks now get a short break before heading off on the traditional northern tour.

Some newbies might get a chance but this is, broadly speaking, another chance to build for the World Cup.

Tests are against:

Japan (October 29) — The Brave Blossoms are a good team so the All Blacks must not take them lightly. Still, this appeals as a test to ease a couple of players back into action.

Wales (November 6) — This one will be interesting. The Welsh are a bit flakey but they will rise to the occasion and might just sniff a first win over the All Blacks since 1953.

Scotland (November 14) — Lads, it’s Scotland.

England (November 20) — What a way to end the tour. The Poms will, let’s be honest, smell blood at Twickenham. The All Blacks will be bruised after a long year but they must find some reserves from somewhere. A loss would bring up all those questions over the ability of this team to win the World Cup.