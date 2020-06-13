Great year on and off field for N. Otago

The North Otago union had a profitable year on and off the field in 2019.

The senior side won the Heartland Championship, while the union banked a $48,000 profit.

The union had its annual meeting this week, revealing its $48,000 profit — a significant improvement on the previous year’s $23,630.

Union chief executive Colin Jackson said the union had made a big effort to reduce costs and minimise spending. Revenue was the same as in the previous year.

Union chairman Warren Prescott said it was a spectacular year, and he linked it back to a strategic planning day held in September 2018.

John Tito and Bill Dean were given life membership of the union.

Tito had given 44 years’ service to the union as a coach and administrator. Dean was chairman of the union for 10 years, and worked at a national level.

The premier club competition is set to start in Oamaru on June 27.

The encounter between St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Boys’ High School will be played on July 3.