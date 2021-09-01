Skip to main content
Rugby
Spirit staying optimistic in face of adversity
How has the preparation been?
Heartland 2021:‘It’s a big unknown, and we’re all diving into it’
Heartland 2021:‘It’s a big unknown, and we’re all diving into it’
Jason Forrest has been around a while but he is ready to launch into the great unknown.
Five simple steps Old Golds need to take to achieve glory
Five simple steps Old Golds need to take to achieve glory
The Heartland Championship begins this weekend, and North Otago will be eager to get up to speed quickly and defend the Meads Cup. Sports editor Hayden Meikle identifies five keys for the Old Golds.
Watherston to make first-class debut
Watherston to make first-class debut
Otago Spirit coach Scott Manson has replaced one exciting teenager with another.
Otago’s season may become congested
Otago’s season may become congested
Otago should make the most of the next two weekends off because the rest of the season schedule could look pretty frantic.
McKenzie at 10 as All Blacks ring changes
Damian McKenzie at 10 as All Blacks ring changes
The All Blacks have made mass changes to the starting side to face the Pumas in their rematch on Saturday night.
The Meikle XV
The Meikle XV
The North Otago RFU recently enlisted the public to name a Greatest XV. Sports editor Hayden Meikle was an interested observer and, naturally, decided he could name a slightly better team.
Hopes All Black uses influence
Hopes All Black uses influence
The family of a woman beaten up by an All Black have said they hope the rugby player who bashed her can use his influence to steer others from similar violence.
Smith happy to stay home, looking forward to NPC
Smith happy to stay home, looking forward to NPC
All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith won't be joining the squad in Australia for the Rugby Championship.
Comps to restart — for 2 weeks, at least
Comps to restart — for 2 weeks, at least
Two weeks of the NPC and Farah Palmer Cup have been confirmed.
Frizell charges dismissed after completing diversion
Frizell charges dismissed after completing diversion
An All Black who committed three assaults in the Octagon has side-stepped convictions after completing diversion.
Four from Otago in NZ squads
Four from Otago in NZ squads
A handful of talented youngsters from the South have earned selection in national squads.
Dominant All Blacks overwhelm Argentina
Dominant All Blacks overwhelm Argentina
Another week, another commanding bonus-point victory for the All Blacks. Each more impressive than the last, too.
Whitelock not joining All Blacks in Australia
Whitelock not joining All Blacks in Australia
All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock is no longer rejoining the All Blacks in Australia.
North Otago first into the fray in Heartland resumption
North Otago first into the fray in Heartland resumption
North Otago will return to the field next weekend, but Otago will have to wait.
Retallick to captain ABs against Pumas
Brodie Retallick to captain All Blacks against Argentina
Brodie Retallick has been named All Blacks captain for their Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Brisbane on Sunday.
Highlanders sign schoolboy back
Highlanders sign schoolboy back
The Highlanders have won the race for one of New Zealand’s top rugby prospects.
It was 150 years ago today that the footy teams began to play
It was 150 years ago today that the footy teams began to play
In the beginning there was ... rugby.
Long rivalry poised to continue
Long rivalry poised to continue
It has never been stopped.
Barrett reportedly escapes ban after red card
Barrett reportedly escapes ban after red card
All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett has reportedly escaped further punishment for his red card against the Wallabies in Perth.
