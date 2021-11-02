Highlanders again opt for the tried and true

Gareth Evans. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Two experienced campaigners will bolster the Highlanders’ forward stocks next season.

Gareth Evans (30), as first reported in the Otago Daily Times recently, will be coming back to Dunedin to rejoin the Super Rugby team that gave him his first opportunity, the Highlanders announced yesterday.

Evans, an abrasive loose forward who made his Otago debut in 2011 before heading to Hawke’s Bay, and who has a solitary cap for the All Blacks, last played for the Highlanders in 2017.

He has since played 34 games for the Hurricanes but is looking forward to the opportunity to play for the Highlanders alongside his brother, lock Bryn, under coaches Tony Brown and Clarke Dermody.

"To go back to the place where it all started for me, with Dunedin RFC at club level, Otago at provincial level and Super Rugby with the Highlanders, as well as the opportunity to play with my brother, made it an easy decision to return," Evans said.

"I missed parts of the 2021 season, so I’m eager to start contributing and achieving some personal milestones.

"It looks like an exciting group of players down there that are heading in the right direction under Brownie and Derms."

At hooker, the Highlanders have moved to replace beloved co-captain Ash Dixon by signing Tasman rake Andrew Makalio (29).

The Auckland native has played for the Mako since 2016 and for the Crusaders since 2017, racking up a combined 94 appearances.

He was ruled out of Super Rugby this year with a neck injury but has fully recovered, and is playing for Tasman in the NPC.

Makalio, who adds some serious size to the front row and will compete for the No 2 jersey with Liam Coltman and possibly Ricky Jackson, said he was keen to get into the new-look Super Rugby Pacific.

"I am looking forward to heading to the deep south and joining the Landers," Makalio said.

"The new challenges ahead are motivating me and I’m ready to rip into the 2022 season."

Andrew Makalio. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Highlanders have never shied away from signing players with some miles on the clock — the likes of Bryn Evans and fellow lock Alex Ainley flourished after coming south.

Dermody is eager to have both veterans in the mix.

"We know we are getting proven performers in Gareth and Andrew — they are guys who have been there and done that." Dermody said.

"Super Rugby is a tough competition that requires a lot of resilience and experience to get the job done.

"What these guys can bring in terms of their professionalism and game understanding will be very important to us throughout the season."

The Highlanders are now fully contracted — 38 players — for next season.