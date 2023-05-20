Highlanders' dramatic win keeps playoff bid alive

Sam Gilbert celebrates after kicking the winning penalty during the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Highlanders and the Melbourne Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Gilbert kicked a last-second penalty to seal a 20-17 win for the Highlanders over the Melbourne Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

It might be one of the most important kicks of Gilbert’s career as it has kept the Highlanders alive in their bid for a Super Rugby Pacific playoff spot.

He has been kicking superbly off the tee this season – the Highlanders have the highest success rate in the competition – and his goal from about 27m never looked like missing.

It was a nice touch of late drama in a game that never reached any great heights.

Both teams were guilty of some basic errors, and the set piece was a bit of a shambles.

The Highlanders did some nice work at times but they are still lacking the sort of consistency they will need if they are to squeeze into the top eight.

At least, in Gilbert, they know they have a deadeye should either of their remaining games come down to kicking.

The Highlanders had been reasonable value for their 14-7 halftime lead, though both teams were guilty of wasting some decent opportunities.

It seemed there had been a dazzling start just three minutes into the game when Connor Garden-Bachop swung out a lovely ball and Gilbert bustled over the line.

Sam Gilbert dives across the line to score a try which was disallowed. Photo: Getty Images

Gilbert and the grandstands celebrated but the television match official decided the ball had come to rest on a defender’s hand and not the grass.

The Highlanders made all the early running and finally got some reward in the 14th minute. Several players nudged close to the line, Freddie Burns made a hot-potato pass, Gilbert flicked it back and Garden-Bachop was on hand for the try.

At the other end, the Rebels turned down an easy penalty attempt in favour of the lineout drive, but the Highlanders’ defence was immense.

The Australians had their moment shortly after when captain and No 8 Richard Hardwick hurled himself over from a lineout move.

It was a half more about efficiency and physicality than creativity, but Highlanders talisman Jona Nareki had a sniff from a turnover before team-mate Sean Withy was bundled into touch.

The home team finished the half strongly and there was a try for prop Ethan de Groot – such a popular figure, and fizzing to get involved after being rested last week – and an entertaining run from Withy after a kick-off turnover.

A bit of niggle early in the second half was followed by two Highlanders lineout steals, but every time the home team looked like scoring again, something would go wrong, from scrum penalties to breakdown turnovers.

The Rebels gained parity when midfielder Stacey Ili slipped through some ineffective defence, and took the lead for the first time with a Reece Hodge penalty.

Someone needed to make a move and it ended up being the referee, dipping his hand into the pocket to send Rebels hooker Jordan Uelese to the bin for an early tackle on Garden-Bachop.

Richard Hardwick of the Melbourne Rebels scores a try. Photo: Getty Images

Gilbert made it 17-17 with a penalty, and the Highlanders thought they had scored with five minutes to play, only for the TMO to spot that replacement flanker James Lentjes had been held up.

The Rebels were on the attack in the final couple of minutes but the Highlanders held firm, before heading back down the right end and working on getting Gilbert his opportunity.

The Highlanders are back at the stadium on Friday night to play the Reds and see the great Aaron Smith at home for the final time.

Super Rugby Pacific

The scores

Highlanders 20

Connor Garden-Bachop, Ethan de Groot tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con, 2 pen

Rebels 17

Richard Hardwick, Stacey Ili tries; Reece Hodge 2 con, pen

Halftime: Highlanders 14-7.