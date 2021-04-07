Highlanders halfback out for season with knee injury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fakatava, who last month signed a new deal with the Dunedin-based team until 2023, will need an operation to repair the damage and a rehabilitation period of nine to 12 months, the Highlanders said today.
"This is tough on Folau; he's been playing outstanding rugby this season and he must have been in consideration for the All Blacks with his performances in Super Rugby Aotearoa and the Mitre 10 Cup," Highlanders head coach Tony Brown said.
"We're fortunate that we have an excellent replacement in Kayne Hammington, who has been training hard for an opportunity, he is very experienced and knows our game well."