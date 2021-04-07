Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Highlanders halfback out for season with knee injury

    Folau Fakatava started as halfback against the Crusaders in Christchurch last week. Photo: Getty Images
    Folau Fakatava started as halfback against the Crusaders in Christchurch last week. Photo: Getty Images
    Highlanders highly-rated halfback Folau Fakatava will be out of action for up to a year after sustaining a knee injury in last week's 33-12 win over the Crusaders.

    Fakatava, who last month signed a new deal with the Dunedin-based team until 2023, will need an operation to repair the damage and a rehabilitation period of nine to 12 months, the Highlanders said today.

    "This is tough on Folau; he's been playing outstanding rugby this season and he must have been in consideration for the All Blacks with his performances in Super Rugby Aotearoa and the Mitre 10 Cup," Highlanders head coach Tony Brown said.

    "We're fortunate that we have an excellent replacement in Kayne Hammington, who has been training hard for an opportunity, he is very experienced and knows our game well." 

    Reuters
