Highlanders headed back to Invercargill

The Highlanders are heading back to Invercargill.

That and a brutally tough start were the features of the Highlanders’ draw for 2023, which was confirmed yesterday.

A fourth-round game against the Western Force on Sunday, March 19 will be the first Super Rugby game held in Invercargill in four years.

Clarke Dermody.

It will be a happy homecoming for new Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody.

To be fair, he will have his mind elsewhere for a while as the Highlanders start the season with a tricky three weeks.

They host the Blues — who romped through the 2022 campaign before the wheels fell off in the final — at Forsyth Barr Stadium in the first round.

Away games against the defending champion Crusaders — part of the Super Round in Melbourne — and the Chiefs follow.

The Highlanders play the Blues, Chiefs and Force twice each next year, and the other teams once, they face three separate trips to Australia, and they have no fewer than six niggly six-day turnarounds.

A run home that includes three home games in four weeks and a stretch of Australian opposition before a finish at Eden Park looks relatively friendly.

By that stage, the Highlanders will hopefully be in a better position than their deflating 4-10 record this year.

After turbulent 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons due to Covid and border restrictions, it was time to both relish an uninterrupted Super Rugby Pacific campaign and take the Highlanders back to Invercargill, chief executive Roger Clark said.

"We are all excited to be heading back to Invercargill after a few seasons away.

"We know we have many staunch fans there who will really enjoy the occasion."

The Highlanders take a financial hit when they take a home game away from the Dunedin stadium, and Clark highlighted jersey sponsor SBS Bank for helping Southland fans see the team again.

A Sunday afternoon slot (3.35pm) fits in nicely with Otago fans keen to make the round trip.

Dermody, who played 89 games at prop for the Stags, said he was looking forward to heading home in his debut season as head coach.

"Rugby Park is a special place and I have fond memories of the times I had there."

He was less excited about the challenging draw but, being the pragmatic type, was not planning to complain about it.

"We would have preferred less short turnarounds as they always put pressure on your training weeks," Dermody said.

"However, you don’t get a choice in these matters, and it will simply be a case of adapting to what we have been given and getting on with the job."

The Highlanders will soon announce two regional preseason games.

Another feature of the Super Rugby draw is the boost for the Pacific teams.

The Fijian Drua will get to play six home games in Fiji, including a round 14 blockbuster against Moana Pasifika, while the latter team will make its Apia debut against the Reds in round eight.

Super Rugby



Highlanders draw

R1: v Blues, Saturday, February 25, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R2: v Crusaders, Friday, March 3, 8pm (Melbourne)

R3: v Chiefs, Friday, March 10, 7.05pm (Hamilton)

R4: v Force, Sunday, March 19, 3.35pm (Invercargill)

R5: v Fijian Drua, Saturday, March 25, 4.35pm (Dunedin)

R6: v Moana Pasifika, Friday, March 31, 7.05pm (Auckland)

R7: v Hurricanes, Saturday, April 8, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R8: bye

R9: v Force, Saturday, April 22, 9.45pm (Perth)

R10: v Waratahs, Friday, April 28, 9.35pm (Sydney)

R11: v Chiefs, Friday, May 5, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R12: v Brumbies, Sunday, May 14, 4.35pm (Canberra)

R13: v Rebels, Saturday, May 20, 4.35pm (Dunedin)

R14: v Reds, Friday, May 26, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R15: v Blues, Friday, June 2, 7.05pm (Auckland)