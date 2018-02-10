Highlanders knocked out of tens

Dan Pryor offloads during the Highlanders' controversial loss to the Chiefs yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Four of the five Kiwi teams have made the Brisbane Global Tens playoffs.

The unbeaten Blues and Crusaders progress straight to the semifinals, while the Chiefs, also undefeated, and Hurricanes made the last six.

The Chiefs, who finished third and are riding an eight-game win streak, will meet locals the Reds for a spot in the semis. The Reds progressed on points' differential after one win from three games.

The Hurricanes have a tougher knockout match against the Waratahs.

The Highlanders were elminated after suffered a shock loss to French club Pau.

Clarke shines for Blues

Teenage talent Caleb Clarke bagged a hat-trick as the Blues continued their unbeaten march into the Brisbane Global Tens knockout rounds.

Clarke, who recently made his New Zealand sevens debut, took his tournament tally to five tries as the Blues eliminated the Rebels 29-7, their third comfortable win.

Tana Umaga's men battled the 33 degree heat but are now likely to be rewarded with a match off as one of the top two qualifiers.

Six teams – the top two from each pool – progress to the knockout rounds. Four then contest the first stage of the knockouts, with the two best going straight to the semifinals.

In day two's opening match, the Reds sparked something of a revival after losing both games yesterday by thrashing the Panasonic Wild Knights 38-7 to advance to the knockout rounds on points' differential.

Highlanders upset

Conrad Smith's French club Pau pulled off the upset of the tournament to dump out the Highlanders.

Pau looked out of their depth on day one, losing heavily to the Waratahs and Chiefs, but it was a different team that turned up in Sunday's heat.

Claiming the Highlanders' scalp restored some respect, and will be one former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman will especially enjoy.

The Highlanders came from behind to beat the Waratahs and almost snatch victory over the Chiefs but, this time, the 17-0 at half time deficit proved too much, going down 22-7.

Chiefs stay unbeaten

The Chiefs clung on for a 15-12 win after the Waratahs missed a last-play dropped goal.

Both teams now progress to the knockouts, with the defending champion Chiefs remaining unbeaten.