Highlanders make changes to face Blues

Aaron Smith returns to the Highlanders starting line-up on Friday.

The Highlanders have made five changes to their starting line-up for Friday's match against the Blues in Auckland.

The backline receives a shake-up, as Mosese Dawai comes in on the wing for Sam Gilbert, while Scott Gregory slots in at centre in place of Fetuli Paea.

Aaron Smith also regains the No 9 jersey, after Folau Fakatava stepped in during the 21-14 loss to the Hurricanes last Saturday.

In the forwards lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit switches back into the starting line-up, in place of Bryn Evans.

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u comes in at No 8, while Gareth Evans moves to the openside flank in place of Hugh Renton.

Highlanders team to play the Blues

Connor Garden-Bachop, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Ngane Punivai, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Gareth Evans, Shannon Frizell, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Scott Gregory.