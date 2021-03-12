Friday, 12 March 2021

Highlanders make changes for match against Blues

    The Highlanders’ James Lentjes is set to start against the Blues. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders have made some changes to their side to take on the Blues on Sunday.

    Prop Ethan De Groot stats along with Liam Coltman in the front row while Manaaki Selby-Rickit will begin the game at lock.

    James Lentjes gets his first start for a year while Hugh Renton makes a starting debut for the side.

    Aaron Smith will start at halfback. Michael Collins comes into the midfield and Connor Garden-Bachop is slotted in at fullback.

    The match will be for the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy, which is held by the Blues.

    Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Ngane Punivai, Michael Collins, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith (captain), Hugh Renton, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Josh Hohneck, Jeff Thwaites, Bryn Evans, Marino Mikaele Tu’u, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt,Billy Harmon

