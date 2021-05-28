Friday, 28 May 2021

12.15 pm

Highlanders make changes for relocated Rebels clash

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    liam_coltman.jpg

    Liam Coltman. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders have made some changes to their forward pack with hooker Liam Coltman getting a rare start. Flanker James Lentjes also gets a run in what will be his 50th game for the side.

    Hugh Renton remains at No 8 while the backline remains the same as the side which beat the Force. The side will play the Rebels in Sydney on Sunday after the match was switched from Queenstown as the travel bubble was paused between Victoria and NZ.

    Highlanders: Josh Ioane, Sio Tomkinson, Michael Collins, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, LIam Coltman, Ethan De Groot.

    Reserves: Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Kazuki Himeno,Kayne Hammington, Ngatungane Punivai, Billy Harmon

