Highlanders to play in Alexandra

Thousands of spectators turned out for the Highlanders' match against the Waratahs in Alexandra last year. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Highlanders will play in Alexandra early next year.

The side will take on the Hurricanes at Molyneux Park on February 19, a Friday, in a pre-season match.

The Highlanders will also play in Temuka on February 12 against the Crusaders in their other pre-season game.

The southern franchise played in Alexandra at the start of last year in a pre-season game, having a big win over the Waratahs in front of a big crowd of 6000.

Tickets will go on sale in February.