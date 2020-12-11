Highlanders to play in Alexandra

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The side will take on the Hurricanes at Molyneux Park on February 19, a Friday, in a pre-season match.
The Highlanders will also play in Temuka on February 12 against the Crusaders in their other pre-season game.
The southern franchise played in Alexandra at the start of last year in a pre-season game, having a big win over the Waratahs in front of a big crowd of 6000.
Tickets will go on sale in February.