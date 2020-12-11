Friday, 11 December 2020

Highlanders to play in Alexandra

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Thousands of spectators turned out for the Highlanders' match against the Waratahs in Alexandra....
    Thousands of spectators turned out for the Highlanders' match against the Waratahs in Alexandra last year. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    The Highlanders will play in Alexandra early next year.

    The side will take on the Hurricanes at Molyneux Park on February 19, a Friday, in a pre-season match.

    The Highlanders will also play in Temuka on February 12 against the Crusaders in their other pre-season game.

    The southern franchise played in Alexandra at the start of last year in a pre-season game, having a big win over the Waratahs in front of a big crowd of 6000.

    Tickets will go on sale in February. 

