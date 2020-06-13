Highlanders realise good luck

The Highlanders group train this week at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The penny may have dropped for the Highlanders but how far will be decided at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

Professional rugby is a insular beast — train and play all week and then do it all over again. The bubble continues for many weeks.

But it appears the enforced Covid-19 break may have given many in the Highlanders a reality check.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger said the time away had sunk in for players what they had and how good their lives were.

"It made them realise how lucky they are. Something that we wanted to focus on as a group. There are so many other people who are worse off then us, a lot of people who are not quite as fortunate," Mauger said.

"That enabled us to stop stressing about the things that weren’t in our control and focus on the things that are most important. That motivated our guys to make the most of this opportunity."

"We were pretty average in the first part of the year ... lots of those things added up to how we fronted up in this new part of the season."

The Highlanders have made some big calls — a new boy, Sam Gilbert, on the wing and last year’s best player, Liam Coltman, starts from the bench. But Josh Ioane is a key — back at first five-eighth and looking to fire.

Ioane has come back stronger and leaner — setting personal bests in fitness training and will want to make up for wasted time stuck in the midfield.

The Highlanders have lost Otago forward Sione Misiloi, who injured his foot last week at training and as a result of that is out for the season. He has been replaced by Tom Florence, of Taranaki. Outside back Ngane Punivai and hooker Nathan Vella both picked up concussions at training and are unavailable.

The Chiefs have made a couple of head-scratching selections.

Key first five-eighth Aaron Cruden has been shifted to the bench and young gun Kaleb Trask will start. Cruden will be expected to come on later in the match.

Young Taranaki lock Tupou Vaa’i will make his debut as the Chiefs fight injuries in their tight five. Prop Atu Moli is out for the season after hip surgery, Angus Ta’avao has had work down on his quad while Michael Allardice has had shoulder surgery.

It will be flanker Lachlan Boshier’s 50th game for the Chiefs.

Highlanders v Chiefs

Forsyth Barr Stadium, today, 7.05pm



Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Sam Gilbert, Rob Thompson, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (captain), Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Kayne Hammington, Teihorangi Walden, Vilimoni Koroi.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Kaleb Trask, Brad Weber (captain), Pita Gus Sowakula, Lachlan Boshier, Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa'i, Mitchell Brown, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ryan Coxon, Ross Geldenhuys, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Dylan Nel, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Aaron Cruden, Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Referee: Paul Williams (Taranaki)